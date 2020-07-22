IIMB faculty member is technical panel chair of NFRA

IIMB faculty member is technical panel chair of NFRA

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2020, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 02:07 ist

Professor R Narayanaswamy, a member of the faculty of Finance and Accounting at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, has been appointed the chair of the Technical Advisory Committee of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the independent accounting and auditing regulator.

“This is the best assignment of all I could get in my life because I have campaigned for an independent regulator for over three decades,” Prof Narayanaswamy said. 

Currently, Narayanaswamy is the chairperson of the committee to advise on valuation matters and the member of the committee of experts to develop an institutional framework for the development of valuation professionals of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IIMB

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 