IIMB faculty member is technical panel chair of NFRA

Professor R Narayanaswamy, a member of the faculty of Finance and Accounting at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, has been appointed the chair of the Technical Advisory Committee of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the independent accounting and auditing regulator.

“This is the best assignment of all I could get in my life because I have campaigned for an independent regulator for over three decades,” Prof Narayanaswamy said.

Currently, Narayanaswamy is the chairperson of the committee to advise on valuation matters and the member of the committee of experts to develop an institutional framework for the development of valuation professionals of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.