IIMB students host Vista

The two-year MBA students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore had organised Vista — the annual business fest.

The theme of the 17th edition was ‘Command, Conquer, Captivate’, where industry executives spoke about the need to strategise and find new methods to strengthen the existing business, said an IIMB release.

Prof Padmini Srinivasan, PGP Chair, IIMB, inaugurated the fest on Friday.

Kamalesh Kumar Sharma, VP and Chief Communication Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), Indrajeet Sengupta, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCCB, and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestlé India Limited were present.

Nitin Bawankule, Country Director, Google Cloud India and an IIMB alumnus, spoke about the disruptions in the industry caused by the internet.