Illinois Univ confers honorary doctorate on Dr Jayaram

The University of Illinois, Chicago, recently conferred an honorary doctorate on Dr M R Jayaram of the MS Ramaiah Group of Institutions.
Dr Timothy Killeen presented the ‘Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Dr Jayaram in recognition of his valuable contribution to promoting higher education and healthcare services.
The event took place as a part of the 140th Commencement Ceremony of the University of Illinois College of Medicine, in which Doctor of Medicine (MD) and other degrees were awarded to 317 graduates. Dr Jayaram was the only recipient of an honorary degree conferred on the occasion.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees
Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit
Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars
Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves
Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world
Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!
Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route