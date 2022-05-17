Illinois Univ confers honorary doctorate on Dr Jayaram

Illinois Univ confers honorary doctorate on Dr Jayaram

  May 17 2022
  • updated: May 17 2022, 03:29 ist

The University of Illinois, Chicago, recently conferred an honorary doctorate on Dr M R Jayaram of the MS Ramaiah Group of Institutions.

Dr Timothy Killeen presented the ‘Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Dr Jayaram in recognition of his valuable contribution to promoting higher education and healthcare services.

The event took place as a part of the 140th Commencement Ceremony of the University of Illinois College of Medicine, in which Doctor of Medicine (MD) and other degrees were awarded to 317 graduates. Dr Jayaram was the only recipient of an honorary degree conferred on the occasion.

University of Illinois
Bengaluru news
India News

