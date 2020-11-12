IMA scam: Online claim application process from Nov 25

IMA scam: Online claim application process from November 25

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 12 2020, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 02:34 ist
The IMA scam surfaced in June 2019. DH FILE PHOTO

The online claim application process in the IMA case will be taken up from November 25 and December 24, the competent authority informed the high court on Wednesday. 

Depositors and investors can file the applications at KarnatakaOne, BangaloreOne and Seva Sindhu Kendras as well as online, the authority stated in a memo to the court. The authority was appointed under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment (KPID) Act in the IMA scam and other cases. 

The authority further stated that the central government had recently approved the use of Aadhaar for authentication and verification of citizens, either investors or depositors, in the case. 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka has directed the authority to widely publicise the online claim process in both English and Kannada newspapers. It also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to stipulate whether they are coordinating with each other in the probe. The hearing has been adjourned until December 9. 

I Monetary Advisory (IMA), a so-called Halal investment company, went bust in June 2019 after duping thousands of investors, mostly Muslims, by offering attractive returns. 

IMA
Karnataka High Court
Bengaluru

