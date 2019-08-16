In the offing: No vehicles in Cubbon Park on 4th Sat

The Horticulture Department is planning to ban vehicular movement in Cubbon Park on the fourth Saturday of every month.

The state government had recently declared the fourth Saturday as a government holiday. Currently, vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park is banned on all Sundays and the second Saturday of every month.

"As the fourth Saturday is declared as a government holiday, there is an increase in the footfall. The number of visitors is the same as those seen on Sundays and second Saturdays. We will discuss the plan with our department officials and submit the proposal to the government,” G Kusuma, deputy director, Horticulture Department said. The move is aimed at reducing pollution inside the park premises.