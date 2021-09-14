Inconvenienced riders want metro trains to run till 10 pm

Inconvenienced by the rush to catch the last train at 8 pm, passengers want the metro operations extended until 10 pm.

They also want the first metro train to start at 5 am, instead of the current 7 am.

Commuters have cited the significant rise in ridership since metro operations resumed on June 21 to put forth several demands before the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

A senior BMRCL official acknowledged the demand.

“It is true that our daily ridership has increased to nearly 2 lakh of late. But any discussion on extending the metro timings has to happen only after the government withdraws or relaxes the night curfew,” he said.

The 9 pm to 5 am curfew is aimed at curbing crowds in bars and restaurants ahead of the possible third wave of Covid-19.

To a question, the official ruled out possible lower ridership in the late evenings as the reason for the BMRCL to stick to the present timings. “The metro is not a profit-oriented agency. But we have to comply with government rules,” the official said.

Bhavana, who works for a corporate company, urged the BMRCL to take the initiative instead of waiting for the government to relax the rules.

“Buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis are operating without restrictions. Those who arrive in Bengaluru late in the evening are struggling to get an affordable ride home. It is up to the BMRCL to request the government to allow it to extend the operations,” she said.

