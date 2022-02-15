Indian Bank sponsors ambulance to medical college

Indian Bank sponsors ambulance to Bengaluru medical college

The bank's CEO emphasized on the need to widen the accessibility of health infrastructure to tackle any eventuality arising from the Covid-19 variants

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 15 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 21:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has sponsored an emergency response ambulance to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru.

It was done under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the city-headquartered bank said in a release.

S L Jain, MD & CEO of the bank handed over the keys of the ambulance to Dr Manoj Kumar H V, Dean & Director of the Bengaluru institute.

Jain emphasized on the need to widen the accessibility of health infrastructure to tackle any eventuality arising from the Covid-19 variants.

He stated further that Indian Bank has always been at the forefront to support the needy sections of the society as part of its CSR activities, the release said, adding, Indian Bank has supported hospitals in Patna, Meerut and Lucknow apart from Bengaluru with ambulances.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Indian Bank
ambulance

What's Brewing

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

 