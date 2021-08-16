IndianOil launches scholarship for girl students

IndianOil launches scholarship for girl students

Seventy-five girl students have been identified from the boards coinciding with the 75th Independence Day

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2021, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 04:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

IndianOil has launched ‘Medha Chatravriti Yojna’, a financial aid scheme for girls topping the Class X boards in 2020-21 across 30 state and central education boards.

Seventy-five girl students have been identified from the boards coinciding with the 75th Independence Day.

IndianOil chairperson Shrikant Madhav Vaidya launched the CSR programme benefiting 2,250 girls appearing for the board exams.

While a total sum of Rs. 2.25 crore will be dispensed under the initiative, each student will get Rs 10,000 and a certificate, a media statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Indian Oil
scholarship

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 