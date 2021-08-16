IndianOil launches scholarship for girl students

IndianOil has launched ‘Medha Chatravriti Yojna’, a financial aid scheme for girls topping the Class X boards in 2020-21 across 30 state and central education boards.

Seventy-five girl students have been identified from the boards coinciding with the 75th Independence Day.

IndianOil chairperson Shrikant Madhav Vaidya launched the CSR programme benefiting 2,250 girls appearing for the board exams.

While a total sum of Rs. 2.25 crore will be dispensed under the initiative, each student will get Rs 10,000 and a certificate, a media statement said.