Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Indie-Pop Band 'Dream Note', who performed in the city recently, released 'Dhun', an EP, consisting of five tracks. This is an independent release in collaboration with Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe, and the EP is the first release as part of this association. In a quick chat with DH, vocalist Gaurav Tiwari and guitarist Taresh Agarwal talk about their latest release, what inspires their work and more

What inspired the making of 'Dhun'?

The last two years have been really difficult for us. The pandemic threw many of our plans off the road. 'Dhun' is about the experiences that we had in these last few years. We have tried to keep it simple, raw and as acoustic as we could. It's a five- song Ep with every song narrating a different story, but they all fall within the same soundscape.

Was it a challenge to render each track in a different way?

We started working on the tracks as singles but with every song, we felt they sounded good and collectively they were so unique. Every song has Ukulele as the main instrument and there's an instrumental track called 'Khoyi hui dhun.'

What was it like to work with a Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company?

We are grateful that we got the opportunity to work with 'Believe.' They have been helping us out with all the releases, productions, promotions and everything else that an artist needs to reach their audiences.

What keeps the band together?

Our love for making more music, experimenting with different sounds, good food and exciting conversations about Art, relationships and life as we see it.

Why is Bengaluru your performance destination?

We always wanted to play in Bengaluru because this city has witnessed performances by some of the best artists across the globe. We have also been getting a lot of requests on social media platforms in the city.