Instagram leads man to daughter's suicide note

A 40-year-old businessman from eastern Bengaluru was disconsolate when his college-going daughter hanged herself at home last month. But what perturbed him more was that he didn’t know why she took the extreme step.

It took him 40 days to get the answer. Going through the Instagram account of his daughter, he found that a man named Rajesh had been stalking and harassing her.

He then stumbled upon a diary in her belongings and was stunned to find a suicide note, which stated that she was ending her life because of the suitor’s harassment.

On May 26, the teenager locked herself in the bedroom after telling her mother that she was going to take a shower.

But when she didn’t come out for long, her parents peeped through the window only to find her hanging to the ceiling fan using a sari. They rushed her to a hospital, but it was too late.

The jurisdictional Whitefield police registered a case of unnatural death. But once he found the new evidence, the businessman went to the police and filed another complaint.

The police have booked Rajesh under the Information Technology Act, 2008, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014 and under IPC 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person).

The family belongs to an SC community.