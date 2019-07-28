International Tiger Day: Cub to be named after Hima Das

To commemorate International Tiger Day, the Bannerghatta Biological Park has organised a host of events on its premises and extended an open invitation to the public to take part in the event.

The event — aimed at educating and creating awareness among the public, especially youngsters, about the conservation of tigers — will include an exhibition, screening of short movies and other activities.

Dr Ravindran, PCCF and principal secretary, finance department, will be the chief guest.

The BBP will release eight tigers (three males and five females) to the safari area for public viewing.

A six-month-old tiger cub will be named ‘Hima’ in honour of athlete Hima Das, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. A model on the impact of tiger extinction will be on display at the entrance of the zoo. Visitors will also have a chance to make their own tiger handimals as part of the celebration.

In a statement, Vanashree Vipin Singh, executive director, BBP said: “Tiger plays a vital role in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem. With less than 4,000 tigers left in the wild, due to anthropogenic factors like habitat loss and hunting, it is of utmost importance for the general public to understand how they can save these endangered species.”