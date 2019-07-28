IT corridor residents launch drive to conserve water

Desperate to tide over the water scarcity, citizens are resorting to novel methods to recharge groundwater.

They are trying an assortment of things from digging percolation pits in their backyards to setting up recharge wells in secondary stormwater drains closer to their buildings, making sure the rainwater is not wasted.

The trend is prevalent in several parts of Mahadevapura, including Haralur and Sarjapur Road, and in some parts of East Bengaluru like Koramangala.

A two feet-wide, 10 feet-deep pit costs between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. Such pits are dug in the intersections of crossroads and main roads, where water running down from both the streets could enter the pit.

Such pits were dug eight years ago, despite a thumbs-down by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Now, residents are once again approaching the civic body for help.

Recalling the situation in the past, Haralur resident Murali Devaram said: "Residents built around 38 wells eight years ago, seeking permission from the local BBMP engineers. But the residents who came later didn't show any interest. Now, we are reviving it once again."

He said more pits ensure better conservation of rainwater. The BBMP, which did not champion the drive eight years ago, had estimated the cost for one pit to be Rs 52,000, residents said.

But there are more than five such pits in Haralur alone.

RR Nagar residents are also urging the BBMP to support the rainwater harvesting project.

"Wells are the best way to recharge groundwater. But sewage lines are a huge threat. If they begin to leak, the pits are of no use," a resident of RR Nagar said.

The zone's joint commissioner H Balashekar said the residents have come up with a good idea.

"I'll put the proposal before the BBMP commissioner and get it approved. I’ll also urge him to scale up the initiative," he said.