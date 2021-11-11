ITPL schoolchildren's parents to protest resumption of offline classes

Parents of children attending a well-known private unaided school in ITPL are planning to stage a protest on Thursday against resuming offline classes.

The silent protest follows, as one of the parents put it, after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated school did not respond to emails urging them to keep both online and offline classes for their wards.

“The school management is adamant (about holding offline classes),” a parent told DH. “So much so that they are saying if we don’t send them to school, we will have to teach them at home. Now, they have put out a circular for the second-term fees. Before paying the fees, we need clarity (about the classes).”

Parents said only eight to 10 children attend offline classes while a majority of them prefer online classes.

