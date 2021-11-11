ITPL schoolchildren's parents to protest resumption of offline classes

Parents of children attending a well-known private unaided school in ITPL are planning to stage a protest on Thursday against resuming offline classes.
The silent protest follows, as one of the parents put it, after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated school did not respond to emails urging them to keep both online and offline classes for their wards.
“The school management is adamant (about holding offline classes),” a parent told DH. “So much so that they are saying if we don’t send them to school, we will have to teach them at home. Now, they have put out a circular for the second-term fees. Before paying the fees, we need clarity (about the classes).”
Parents said only eight to 10 children attend offline classes while a majority of them prefer online classes.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Nearly 1,600 new genes discovered in chickpea
Meesho becomes most downloaded e-commerce app globally
Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang