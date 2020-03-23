Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

With people strictly observing the Janata Curfew on Sunday, the air quality saw a visible improvement as few vehicles plying on the roads.

MG Road, Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Ballari Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road and Bannerghatta Road, which see heavy traffic congestion every day, remained clear and empty.

The air quality across the city, including at the Silk Board Junction known for its traffic jams, saw a dramatic change. Only the city railway station remained an exception, with its air quality index (AQI) staying in the three digits.

The city's air pollution levels have been going up since January, mainly due to the traffic congestion. Construction work, especially the work on Namma Metro Phase 2 and the white-topping of roads, had exacerbated the condition over the past few months.

Until last week, the AQI for Hebbal, Jayanagar, Nimhans, Central Silk Board junction and other areas usually stayed above 100. The quality of the air has now reached 60 even in many crowded places.

"The air quality has certainly improved. The numbers at the railway station are due to the people coming into the city or going out of the city in the wake of the lockdown," said an official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).