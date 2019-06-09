Jap venture capital firm to invest in C-CAMP startups

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bengaluru, has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Beyond Next Ventures (BNV), Japan, which is dedicated to incubation investment in tech startups.

The broad aim of this collaboration is to encourage and promote the best deep science innovations in life sciences and biotechnology. With the LoI, the two organisations intend to create C-CAMP – BNV Innovation Hub (CBIH), which will largely focus on facilitating Japanese investment of up to five million dollars in Indian startups working on technologies in life sciences and biotech.

The hub will support startups in both India and Japan, through exchange of human resources, technologies and other facilitation programmes to connect skilled talent, entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP, said that investment by the Japanese venture capital firm would help nurture more startups which are working on high-risk, high-return innovations in the sector.

“This will be a fantastic start to build Indo-Japanese collaborations for high-end innovations,” he said.

Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO, BNV, said the firm plans to make full-fledged venture investments in life sciences in India, which will contribute to industrial and economic development.