Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium releases its latest show

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) unveiled its latest show, 'Gravity-The Mover and the Maker of the Cosmos,' on Friday evening. The 37-minute full-dome sky-theatre show, produced by JNP, will be open to the public starting Saturday.
During the show's inauguration, former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar commended JNP for developing indigenous programmes and invited feedback from the audience.
Read | Now, drones to help Bengaluru cops manage traffic
The show highlights the contributions of Newton and Einstein in the field of gravitation, showcasing various phenomena predicted by Einstein's work. It also acknowledges the contributions of Indian scientists. Infographic posters and working models illustrating key principles of gravity accompany the show.
Kumar also unveiled two science kits produced by JNP: a science exploratory kit for children to conduct experiments and a 3D model of the solar system for younger children. These kits will be available for purchase at JNP.
The Kannada show will take place at 3.30 pm, while the English show will be held at 4.30 pm.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
When you show a spine
Is our furniture going pudgy?
Challenges of a greying population
A theory of justice
No use denying Dorsey’s revelations
Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'
Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5