Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium unveils new show

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium releases its latest show

During the show's inauguration, former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar commended JNP for developing indigenous programmes and invited feedback from the audience.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 03:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) unveiled its latest show, 'Gravity-The Mover and the Maker of the Cosmos,' on Friday evening. The 37-minute full-dome sky-theatre show, produced by JNP, will be open to the public starting Saturday.

During the show's inauguration, former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar commended JNP for developing indigenous programmes and invited feedback from the audience.

Read | Now, drones to help Bengaluru cops manage traffic

The show highlights the contributions of Newton and Einstein in the field of gravitation, showcasing various phenomena predicted by Einstein's work. It also acknowledges the contributions of Indian scientists. Infographic posters and working models illustrating key principles of gravity accompany the show.

Kumar also unveiled two science kits produced by JNP: a science exploratory kit for children to conduct experiments and a 3D model of the solar system for younger children. These kits will be available for purchase at JNP.

The Kannada show will take place at 3.30 pm, while the English show will be held at 4.30 pm.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

When you show a spine

When you show a spine

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

 