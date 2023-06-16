Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium releases its latest show

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) unveiled its latest show, 'Gravity-The Mover and the Maker of the Cosmos,' on Friday evening. The 37-minute full-dome sky-theatre show, produced by JNP, will be open to the public starting Saturday.

During the show's inauguration, former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar commended JNP for developing indigenous programmes and invited feedback from the audience.

The show highlights the contributions of Newton and Einstein in the field of gravitation, showcasing various phenomena predicted by Einstein's work. It also acknowledges the contributions of Indian scientists. Infographic posters and working models illustrating key principles of gravity accompany the show.

Kumar also unveiled two science kits produced by JNP: a science exploratory kit for children to conduct experiments and a 3D model of the solar system for younger children. These kits will be available for purchase at JNP.

The Kannada show will take place at 3.30 pm, while the English show will be held at 4.30 pm.