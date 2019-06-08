Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford to be British Dy HC

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, who is currently serving as Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, will take over as British Deputy High Commissioner (BDHC), Bengaluru, in September.

Dominic McAllister, who is the current British Deputy High Commissioner, hosted his fourth Queens Birthday Party in the city on Thursday and it was his last.

‘A Summer of Sport’

The theme of the party was “A Summer of Sport” to celebrate the Cricket World Cup, which is underway in England and Wales.

“We also have Wimbledon, the British Open Golf Championship and the British Grand Prix this summer to look forward to. Home Minister MB Patil attended the reception as the government’s representative.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy also attended the event. So did cricket historian Ram Guha, who spoke about Karnataka’s special sporting links with the UK,” according to a note.

Members of the BDHC also staged a flashmob and danced to the tunes of Coldplay and Kannada and Hindi songs.

Under the “Living Bridge” agenda the UK has sent 15 Chevening scholars/fellows and 15 British Council STEM scholars to the UK from Karnataka on fully funded masters programmes and fellowships.