Karnataka 'close-down': With no gathering or procession, Karaga festival reduced to symbolism

The city’s iconic Karaga festival was reduced to mere symbolism on Tuesday, as the Covid-19 situation spun out of control and the city went into a lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath had recently issued orders cancelling the festival in view of the disease spreading rapidly, forcing organisers to keep the proceedings symbolic.

People would converge in thousands to the Dharmarayaswamy temple in Tigalarpet where a carnival-like procession would take place. The restrictions, however, reduced the festival to the special puja at the temple witnessed by a few, some traditional rituals and the circumambulation of the temple.