Karnataka government will build cycling track in four directions of Bengaluru: CM Bommai

Flagging off a ​​​cyclothon in support of Indian Olympic sports stars, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government will build the best cycling tracks in all four directions of the city.

Stating that Bangalore Central Parliamentarian PC Mohan has submitted a proposal to build a cycling track in the upcoming Shivaram Karanth Layout, Bommai said, "The government will build the best cycling tracks in all the four directions of the city including Shivaram Karanth Layout."

The ​cycloth​on organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha witnessed participation of Bangalore North parliamentarian DV Sadananda Gowda, Bangalore South MP and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya and Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.