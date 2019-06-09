Karnataka Jain Association to complete 100 years

The Karnataka Jain Association on KR road, Bengaluru is all set to complete 100 years next week, and will be among the very few associations in the country to mark their centenary.

Established in 1918 in Mysuru, the association was initially named Mysore Jain Association. M L Vardhamanaiah, the founder president of the association established it in the Chandragupta Road, in the heritage city. The association shifted to Bengaluru in 1971.

According to members of the association, though they hail from Karnataka and speak Kannada fluently, there is a misconception that they belong to North India.

“The members of Karnataka Jain Association belong to Digambara sects and we have origins from Karnataka. Since we also use the surname ‘Jain’ some people assume we hail from North India,” Jitendra Kumar, president, Karnataka Jain Association told DH. Jitendra will complete 20 years in office as the president of the association. He has decided to quit and will not contest in next election scheduled in September.

Karnataka Jain Association has 8,000 registered members in Bengaluru alone and also has branch offices at all the districts of the state. So far, the association has seen only 12 presidents.

The association had become dysfunctional for a few years in Mysuru due to lack of effective leadership in the early 60s. Later, the Jain community in Bengaluru took charge of the Mysore-based association and established it on KR Road in Basavangudi, Bengaluru by providing hostels, halls and a temple for people of the community.

During the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations, a book talking about the journey of the society will be released.