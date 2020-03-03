Karnataka officer to head strategic Chinar Corps

A top-ranking military officer from Karnataka was given command of the strategically located Chinar Corps (15 Corps) on Monday.

Lieutenant General BS Raju, an alumnus of the Sainik School, Vijayapura, and the National Defence Academy, Pune, is the 49th officer to command the corps which has its origins in World War I.

He was commissioned in December 1984 and has had a career spanning 36 years, with five tenures spent in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, he was the Force Commander of the Rashtriya Rifles and the Brigade Commander of an Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control.

The previous commander of the Corps, Lt-Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, had been placed to witness a number of historic events such as abrogation of Article 370 and the Pulwama attack.