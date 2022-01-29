Karnataka's first multi-organ transplant centre opens at Bengaluru's Sparsh Hospital

The Sparsh Group of Hospitals launched Karnataka’s first multi-organ transplant centre in Bengaluru on Friday. It brings together a team of 50 transplant specialists to provide integrated care during the transplant process.

Inaugurating the facility, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said: “There is an urgent need to encourage more people to come forward for organ donation and emphasise the positive impact that organ transplant can have on the lives of patients and their families.”

An estimated 5,00,00 lakh Indians die each year waiting for organ transplants. A report by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation suggests that only 1,500 of the 30,000 patients requiring liver transplants annually end up getting it. Similarly, the discrepancy is considerably worse for heart and lung transplants.

India’s deceased organ donation rate is at less than 1 per cent per million population, a major issue that results in less than one person per million opting to donate their organs.

Experts attribute India’s low donation rate to superstition, stigma, lack of transplant coordinators, and lack of required infrastructure for certifying and maintaining brain-dead patients.

Sparsh will offer a comprehensive transplant programme covering heart, lung, liver, pancreas, kidney and bone marrow transplants.

Hospital chairperson Dr Sharan Shivraj Patil said: “From addressing the stigma around organ donation to sensitising the medical fraternity, we have to first address the information gap that currently exists.”

