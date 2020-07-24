Karnataka's oldest Covid-19 patient, aged 105, in ICU; stable

Staff at the hospital where the state’s oldest patient was admitted said the 105-year-old man is in ICU and they are trying to procure Remdesivir to treat him.

The centenarian, one of the oldest living persons in Karnataka and who was alive at the time of the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, was described by doctors as being lucid and fully aware of his situation.

Dr Thrilok Chandra, head, Critical Care Support Unit (CCSU), which oversees the care of critical or vulnerable-aged Covid-19 patients, said medical staff were observing him closely.

“He was identified when the disease was still in the early stages in his body. He only had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), so the symptoms were not severe,” Dr Chandra said.

While the patient’s condition was stable, he was moved to the ICU on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a drop in blood pressure, medical staff said, attributing this to a potentially poor diet. He is, however, said to be breathing on his own without aid and is not on oxygen supply.

Caretaker had Covid-19

Dr H M Prasanna, managing director of the Pristine Hospital And Research Centre, where the patient (officially known as Patient 74,411) was admitted on Monday, explained that the patient had contracted the disease from his caretaker.

“As he is quite elderly, his sons, who are themselves in their 70s, had hired a caretaker to tend to their father. This individual had been in the family’s employment for about one-and-a-half years. Recently, at some point, this caretaker caught the disease but was initially asymptomatic,” Dr Prasanna said.

“However, when he came down with symptoms, he was tested and found to be Covid-19 positive. By this stage, he had already infected Patient 74,411,” Dr Prasanna added and also clarified that the patient did not have any comorbidities.