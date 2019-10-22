Krishi Mela from tomorrow

The University of Agricultural Sciences is organising Krishi Mela 2019 from October 24 to 27 on the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus, Hebbal.

This year, around 700 stalls will be put up in the mela to which the entry is free. Free bus facility will also be available from the GKVK main gate to the fair site.

"The mela has been organised to introduce new technologies and innovations to farmers. Farmers, public and students are expected to participate in the fair to get an idea about new agricultural technologies, their usage to improve productivity," said Prof Rajendra Prasad, vice-chancellor of the university, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Some of the special attractions of the fair are a demonstration of recently released varieties, cropping pattern suitable for dryland agriculture, watershed management, millets and their importance, medicinal and aromatic plants, rainwater and terrace water harvesting among others.

There will also be interaction session and sales of seeds, fertilisers, equipment and books.