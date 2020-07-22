KSRTC, BMTC operations to resume today

As the government made it clear that it will not continue the lockdown, the KSRTC said it will resume regular operations while the BMTC announced to run regulated services initially.

“As per the government’s order, the lockdown in Bengaluru will be lifted tomorrow (Wednesday). Bus services from the city will be available from 6 am and regular operations will resume,” the KSRTC said.

The BMTC, which was running more than 3,000 services every day a week before the lockdown, said it will begin the services with 1,500 buses on Wednesday. “Services will be increased based on passenger traffic,” it added.

While the government has stressed reopening the economy, officials do not see people returning to public transport as they did in the first phase of unlocking in May.

“Obviously, there will be variation in demand with more people waiting for buses in one area or the other. But the overall ridership will come down as people are increasingly preferring to use their vehicle or find an alternative to riding a bus with strangers,” an official said.

But for people travelling to other cities, KSRTC remains the only viable option. Officials will run the buses as usual and change as per the rise or fall in demand.