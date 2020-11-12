Law college gets five senior advocates as visiting faculty

Five designated senior advocates of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Karnataka will join the University Law College as visiting faculty.

Former advocate generals of Karnataka — Prof Ravivarma Kumar, Uday Holla, senior advocates of Supreme Court Mohan V Katarki, Basavaprabhu S Patil and senior advocate at the high court Jayna Kothari — have consented to serve as honorary visiting professors for two years, the college said in a statement.

Principal Prof Suresh V Nadagoudar said the college was hosting lectures by eminent lawyers and legal luminaries to develop a synergy between academics and the profession in niche areas of law, namely constitutional law, inter-state water law, international law corporate laws, IPR laws and environmental law.

"The college will invite senior advocates as distinguished visiting faculty for two years," he said.