Link workers to spread awareness

Setting the deadline of September 2019 to comply with 90% segregation at source, the BBMP has left no stone unturned to meet the short and stringent deadline.

Determined to achieve the fast approaching target, the BBMP will deploy link workers at every ward to spread awareness about waste segregation and educate people on the latest best practices.

To begin with, each ward will be provided with two link workers, according to Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun. An official revealed that these could be a team of volunteers or specialists chosen from the regular civic staff who would travel across the ward spreading awareness on waste segregation, potential health hazards and other issues.

Ensuring the dignity of civic staff who strive hard to keep the city clean, the BBMP will provide workers with modern uniforms similar to a corporate approach. “The new uniforms are not only attractive but come with special protective safety gear. Keeping the contractors out of the payment system of civic workers, the salaries will be paid directly to labourers besides regular health check-ups at the ward level,” the Mayor said.