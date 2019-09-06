Makeshift schools for kids of construction workers

The Department of Public Instruction has decided to open makeshift tent schools in the city for the children of construction workers.

The high court has filed a suo motu public interest petition on the children dropping out from school.

Following the direction by the court, the government submitted an action taken report before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz on bringing back children out of school to the mainstream.

"According to section 'A' of Free and Compulsory Education Act 2012, a training programme was conducted for district level officers to ensure the duties and responsibilities. A survey by the government on August 18 found 16,853 school dropouts and of these 3,828 were readmitted to schools," the report revealed.

"The survey found 415 school dropouts in Bengaluru and of them 193 were readmitted to the schools during 2019-20," the report added.