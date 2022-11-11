Malleswaram gets ready for annual tryst with nuts

Over 400 stalls and countless farmers from Bengaluru Rural and surrounding areas are gearing up to host the city’s groundnut lovers to a variety of groundnuts, avarekai and jaggery at the sixth edition of Kadalekai Parishe at Malleswaram from November 12.

The three-day celebration of sorts, in the ‘Karthika maasa’, is on till November 14.

“We miss the fervour of ‘jaatres’ and ‘santhes’ amid the modern day busy life. As a result, the demand for agricultural produce grown by our farmers has come down,” said B K Shivaram, president of Kadu Malleshwara Geleyara Balaga.

Pointing out that stalls have been set up between Malleswaram 8th Cross and 16th Cross, Shivaram said this year’s Parishe will provide farmers a platform to sell their produce.

“Preparations have been made to set up a food court offering a number of items,” he added.

Cultural programmes have also been lined up to entertain the crowd.

Civic works a concern

While the Parishe is expected to attract a huge crowd, regular visitors are worried that the ongoing civic works in the area could hamper the spirit.

“Many of the streets in Malleswaram have turned into dust traps, owing to several civic works going on in the area. Many regulars to the Parishe love to take a stroll around the area and go shopping. The bad state of roads could disappoint them,” said Ramya S, a resident of Sheshadripuram and regular visitor to the Parishe.

‘Insight into rural life’

Vismaya Shastri, a student of MES College and a regular to the Parishes, said she is looking forward to attending the fair.

“I grew up around Malleswaram and a parishe like this one gives one an insight into the life of the rural folk and how they grow various crops,” said Vismaya.