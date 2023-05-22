Malleswaram residents celebrate ‘Conservancy 3A’

On a chilled-out Sunday morning, Malleswaram residents grooved to pleasant music, sipped coffee, and made the most of their time at the community event ‘Majja Maadona Malleshwaram’.

Hosted by Malleshwaram Social, the delightful three-hour gathering aimed to unite the neighborhood and foster a sense of exploration along the charming stretch between 8th Cross and 9th Cross, which locals informally refer to as ‘Conservancy 3A’.

Residents got together to sing songs, exchange plants, share books, play games, browse handmade items, and enjoy coffee with homemade snacks. The lane has been revitalised with stunning murals and railings, providing an ideal space for community activities.

“We are planning a series of activities on the weekend,” said Krishna from Malleshwaram Social. “We are encouraging people to come up with fun activities involving the community.” Krishna is hopeful that the activities will spur residents, especially senior citizens, into using the space.

Sunday’s event was part of the larger ‘Walkable Malleshwaram’ project that has been put together in collaboration with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Sensing Local to promote walking in the locality.