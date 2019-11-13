Man killed as car rams into bike

A 55-year-old man died while his friend was severely injured after a speeding car collided with their bike on Hoskote main road near Sulibele on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Muniraju and the injured is Ravi (28), both residents of Gangawara village. They worked at a factory in Hoskote.

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, they were riding home after work on Hoskote main road when the car, heading towards Sulibele, rammed into their bike. The impact was such that Muniraju was killed on the spot, while Ravi, riding pillion, was rushed to the hospital. His condition is critical, the Sulibele police said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the bike. The driver escaped with minor injuries and fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

The Sulibele police seized the car and have identified the owner. They have booked him for reckless driving, causing death.