Manipal Hospitals, DH-PV talk on 'Covid and Beyond'

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic threatens to derail the routine of working professionals, DH Brandspot in association with the Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield, Bengaluru, will be holding a panel discussion with a team of experts on challenges posed by the pandemic and possible methods of overcoming them particularly for IT/working professionals. The virtual discussion will be on Saturday via Zoom platform from 11.30 am to 12.30 noon and live on DH Facebook and DH YouTube.

If lessons from 2020 are to be considered, working professionals need support in addressing their mental and physical well-being. Hence, coinciding with the world Health Day celebrations, the discussion will focus on 'Adapting to the new normal: Covid and Beyond.' Interested can register by clicking on the link bit.ly/dhmh or by scanning the QR Code.