As many as 97 medical and 23 dental seats under the All India quota, which were surrendered by students, have been added to UGNEET 2020 in the second round of counselling.

The seats have been reverted and hosted on the KEA website (kea.kar.nic.in) for the information of the candidates. The same will be offered in the Undergraduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) 2020 second round seat allotment, the Karnataka Examinations Authority said in a statement.