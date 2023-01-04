Metro ridership soars on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru

Metro trains ran until 2 am, as against the usual deadline of 11:30 pm, to cater to revellers on the big night

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 04:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Metro train ridership soared during New Year’s celebrations as the BMRCL extended the services by two-and-a-half hours. 

Metro trains ran until 2 am, as against the usual deadline of 11:30 pm, to cater to revellers on the big night. 

The BMRCL earned Rs 1.56 crore as 6,29,903 people travelled by metro on December 31, 2022. The ridership on New Year’s Day was 5,56,014 and the BMRCL raked in Rs 1.45 crore. 

Namma Metro’s daily ridership is about five lakh. The number is expected to rise exponentially this year as the BMRCL plans to expand the network by about 40 km. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news
Namma Metro
New years eve

