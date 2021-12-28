MG Road metro gates were closed on Saturday for crowd control: BMRCL

'MG Road metro gates were closed for crowd control'

To a question, a BMRCL official said prior information would be given to passengers in the future

There were no staffers to explain the early closure. Credit: DH Photo

The BMRCL on Monday said two entry gates of the MG Road metro station were closed early on Saturday as a crowd-control measure.

DH had reported on Sunday about the inconvenience caused to about 50 passengers who found the gates on MG Road and Church Street closed at 11 pm on Saturday night, about 30 minutes earlier than usual.

There were no staffers to explain the early closure.

Responding to the report, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the gates were closed early as a “crowd-control measure” as ticketing and security check of a large number of passengers was in progress. “The ‘B’ entrance (Kamaraj road side) was open up to 11.40 pm for all passengers.” 

BMRCL further said the last train towards Kengeri left MG Road station at 11.20 pm, while the train to Baiyappanahalli departed at 11.48 pm.

To a question, a BMRCL official said prior information would be given to passengers in the future.

