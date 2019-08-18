Midnight rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru

Midnight showers wreaked havoc in the city with rainwater gushing into houses in low-lying areas late on Saturday night.

An official of the India Meteorological Department told DH that the city recorded rainfall of 35.50 mm between 8 pm on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday.

The people of the city woke up to flooded roads and fallen trees on Sunday morning. The BBMP personnel swung into action early in the morning to clear roads off trees.

"Several trees were uprooted on Pipe Line Road in Vijayanagar and near Indiranagar Club. Our personnel rushed to the affected areas following complaints," an official of the BBMP helpline said.

Water gushed into more than five houses in Subhashnagar of Singasandra ward. The residents had to spend the whole night draining the water from their houses.

The showers which began on Saturday evening picked pace towards night. There were reports of tree fall on Mysuru Road, Jayanagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Rajajinagar, Hoysala Nagar, Chamarajapet, Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapur, Basavanagudi, Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, Chandapur etc and local residents themselves cleared the trees.

Movement of vehicles was affected and motorists had to struggle to navigate on flooded roads.

Meanwhile, the residents of Beguru Koppa took to streets on Sunday demanding immediate repair of the road in the locality. They alleged that was dug for laying Cauvery water supply lines three years ago, and later by Bescom and subsequently by some private telecom companies. They alleged that rain had aggravated their problem with water accumulating in the potholes.

IMD director C S Patil told DH that there was a possibility of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Bengluru Rural, Ramanagar and Chamarajanagar districts receiving moderate rain on August 19 and 20. He said that southwest monsoon weakened in the coastal parts of the state and there could be moderate rain south interior Karnataka.