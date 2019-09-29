Migrant communities gear up for Durga Puja in city

Setting the stage for grand Dasara festivities in Bengaluru, migrant communities have come together to host Durga Puja across the city.

People from West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha have drawn up elaborate plans for the festival.

The Bengaluru Durga Puja Committee, an association of migrant communities from the East and the North East, will hold Durga Puja at Manpho Convention Centre, Manyata Tech Park, Outer Ring Road. Celebrating the spirit of togetherness during the festivities, the committee has adopted the themes of ‘Manav Seva is Maa Durga Seva’ and ‘Help Ever & Hurt Never’.

Several cultural and musical events by renowned bands are lined up during the festivities. The organisers expect nearly 40,000 visitors. The festival is open to all and everybody will be served Bhog, Prasad and Pushpanjali. The special attraction will be a Dhol-Dandiya consisting of devotees from all the communities.

Similarly, the Bengalee Association will hold Durgotsav, which has a 70-year history, at Assaye Road, near Halasuru, from October 3 to 8. The puja mantap will be decorated as old Jamidar Bari’s ‘Thakur Dalan’. Events such as Dhunuchi dance, Dandiya night, Sindur Utsav and Anondo Mela will be some of the key features at the venue. The ‘Kumari Pujo’ will be a special attraction on Maha Navami, the organisers said.

Community Durga Puja celebrations will also be held in JP Nagar and HSR Layout.