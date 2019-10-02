Moderate evening rainfall brings temperature down

Amid existing humidity, the city witnessed moderate rain on Tuesday evening that brought down the temperature.

The northern and southern parts of the city witnessed fair rainfall until 7.30 pm. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Kengari witnessed the highest rainfall at 30.5 mm followed by Thondekoppa (28.5 mm), Doddajala (28 mm), Chamarajpet (22 mm), RR Nagar (21 mm), Byatarayanapura (19.5 mm), Doreswamy Palya (13 mm) and Bengaluru East (13.5 mm).

Although the rain was intense in the beginning, it did not last beyond 20 minutes. There was no damage. Traffic was disrupted in the central business district (CBD) for 20 minutes following the rainfall.