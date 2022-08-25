Moderate rainfall jams Bengaluru roads

Moderate rainfall jams Bengaluru roads

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 01:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Several parts of Bengaluru recorded moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

While there were not many complaints of flooding, the evening showers led to traffic jams as two-wheeler riders took shelter under flyovers from the rains and vehicles moved slowly on the road. The central parts of Bengaluru recorded the highest amount of rainfall.

The BBMP control room did not receive many complaints except water logging near TV Tower junction and Kodigepalya underpass. Rainfall at the zonal level is East (35 mm), South (29.50 mm), RR Nagar (21.50 mm) and West (21.50 mm) highest rains on Wednesday evening.

Not much rains were recorded in Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli. The meteorological centre in Bengaluru has forecast widespread but light rains over BBMP area with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 28°C and 20°C respectively.

Bengaluru
Rainfall
rains
weather

