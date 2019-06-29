MoEF gives Rs 18 cr for restoring Bengaluru lakes

The Union Environment Ministry has released over Rs 18 crore for the conservation and restoration of five city lakes, including the polluted Bellandur Lake.

"Based on the proposals received from the Karnataka government, the ministry has sanctioned projects for the conservation of five lakes in Bengaluru, namely Venkaiah Kere, Nagawara, Jaraganahalli, Lalbagh and Bellandur, at a cost of Rs 18.68 crore. The central share of Rs 10.62 crore has been released for their conservation," Babul Supriyo, minister of state for environment, said in a written statement in the Lok Sabha.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has now submitted proposals for the projects worth Rs 887.97 crore to improve the sewerage system and setting up of sewerage treatment plants in Bengaluru, and some of them have been approved, he said.

The minister, however, didn't elaborate on how many projects were still pending with the central ministry for approval. Such projects are expected to help in rejuvenating the dying lakes in Bengaluru by reducing the pollution load being discharged into them.

The central government in two sets of instructions in 2015 and 2017 asked the Karnataka government to make it mandatory for the urban local bodies (including Bengaluru) to set up sewerage systems and STPs of adequate capacity for the abatement of pollution of rivers and lakes.

But it is the absence of such water-cleaning facilities in adequate numbers that has triggered panic among the Karnataka policy planners, who are now considering shutting down the construction of apartments for five years.

Supriyo also said two Karnataka beaches — Padubidri and Kasarkod — are among the 10 Indian beaches that have been selected under the "Blue Flag" programme for improvement.

The Blue Flag is a certification by the Foundation for Environmental Education to ensure cleaning up of popular seaside destinations. None of the Indian beaches carry this certification, while Spain has 578 Blue Flag beaches.