National Horticulture Fair 2022 to be held online from February 24

The institute is considering allowing a limited crowd if the Covid-19 outbreak is less intense

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 17 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 01:38 ist
A file picture of the horticultural fair at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research in Hesaraghatta. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Institute of Horticulture Research’s (IIHR) annual National Horticulture Fair-2022 will be closed to the public, the institute in Hesaraghatta has decided in the wake of the rise in Covid cases.

IIHR-Hesaraghatta director Dr B N S Murthy said the three-day NHF-2022 will be held online from February 24 to 27. “This year, we have developed 14 horticultural technologies and 10 new varieties. Demonstration of these new features have been set up on campus,” he explained.

The institute is considering allowing a limited crowd if the Covid-19 outbreak is less intense.

“We have returned advances paid by firms to set up stalls. Unlike the previous year, the institute has also cancelled live streaming of proceedings since it requires a congregation of people at both ends. We will record the demonstrations and discussions and post it on our website and YouTube channel. Farmers can visit our website and view them,” Dr Murthy said.

