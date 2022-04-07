National-level fair in Bengaluru to showcase products of 700 women micropreneurs

More than 700 women micropreneurs from 300 self-help groups (SHGs) across the country will take part in the annual exhibition Sanjeevini SARAS to be held on the National College Grounds, Basavanagudi.

The fair, to be held between April 8 and 18, will provide a platform for women micropreneurs to showcase their products and skills. The fair is organised by Sanjeevini-Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society in partnership with the National Livelihood Mission under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Participants representing SHGs under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and the National Urban Livelihood Mission will sell handloom, handicrafts, delicacies, spices, toys, and other products.

At the curtain-raiser and logo-launching ceremony for the SARAS mela, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said two lakh SHGs are functioning in the state and the 50,000 micropreneurs are led by SHG women.

“We want to add 30,000 more enterprises. A selected 150 micro-enterprises will be able to put up their stalls at the mela,” Narayan said, noting that the demand for handmade products exist worldwide since they are environment friendly and sustainable.

The minister also urged the public to attend the mela and support the artisans. Narayan said start-ups, corporates, NGOs and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclaves will be integrated to help the artisans build their trade. “They will be provided market and financial accessibility at the mela,” he said.

Principal secretary at the department S Selvakumar said the mela will be a springboard for micropreneurs to reach the global market. “An urban market will provide more opportunities and resources than a rural market to the micro-entrepreneurs,” he said.

The mela will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on April 8.

