Nature and wildlife festival kicks off

Nature, wildlife enthusiasts and photographers were in for a treat at the launch of the sixth Nature InFocus Nature and Wildlife festival at the Chamara Vajra here on Saturday. The NiF Fest will go on till Sunday.

This year, the NiF festival received over 9,800 images and 110 films across various categories from nature and wildlife photographers. The Nature InFocus Film Awards has been introduced for the first time this year.

The festival also hosts a 120-image photography exhibition, featuring winning images and selected shortlisted images from the NiF Photography Awards. Screenings of films shot on smartphones are also on the festival agenda.

Day two and three will see presentations on the environment and wildlife photography by the likes of filmmaker Joanna Van Gruisen, ecologist Harini Nagendra and wildlife conservationist Vivek Menon.