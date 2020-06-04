Naughty pupils leave teachers exhausted

Between their struggles to handle mischievous older kids and clueless primary schoolers, teachers of private unaided schools taking online classes are getting exhausted rapidly.

When a teacher asked them to turn on their audio and video by calling out their names, she found them snoozing. “Children are in digital mode and those in higher classes are mischievous,” said a teacher at a private unaided school.

Another teacher handling classes 1 and 2 said she could hear cartoon music from some children’s audio feed. Since their parents are saddled with work, monitoring the children becomes impossible even for the grandparents or caregivers at home.

“Using a mobile phone is vastly different from attending online classes,” said a teacher. “Children must follow the teacher’s instructions. Seated at home, they’ve a lot of distractions and that disturbs the class.”

And it is not as if teachers can focus on the lessons in peace. Some students yell into the audio feed that they need to take a bathroom break or drink water, while some other kid would keep reminding the teacher about the time. A few students would complain about their classmates turning on their videos or mic, while others scoot off saying their mothers were calling them.

The struggles of online classes may have become excellent meme material for creators, but for the teachers, it is more futile work than fun.