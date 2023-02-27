Neerathon 2023: Bengalureans run for water conservation

The funds raised from this run will be used for water conservation projects

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 27 2023, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 09:43 ist
Nearly 1,700 people, including senior citizens, participated in Neerathon 2023. Credit: Special Arrangement

Nearly 1,700 people, including students and senior citizens, participated in Neerathon 2023, an annual run for water conservation, on Sunday. 

The 6th edition of the marathon, hosted by the Wildlife Awareness and Conservation Club (WACC) of St Joseph’s University, saw runners aged between 5 and 70 participating in a two-kilometre and a five-kilometre run to raise awareness about water conservation and help inculcate values of saving and recycling, the organisers said. 

Neerathon 2023 is part of the club’s larger mission to educate citizens about the importance of preserving the environment. 

“Each year, we celebrate Neerathon because we want the world to know that there can be nothing more important than saving water,” said Prof D Kiran Jeevan, staff coordinator of WACC, St Joseph’s University. 

