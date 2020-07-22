New British High Commissioner Sir Philip Barton makes first virtual visit to city

The new British High Commissioner to India, Sir Philip Barton, undertook a virtual visit to the city on Tuesday, meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to talk about Covid-19, before capping his visit by having a “real” Masala Dosa delivered to his residence in Delhi.

Tuesday’s visits are only the first in a series of virtual interactions, the British High Commission said. The focus was on addressing Covid-19 through a collaboration of technological solutions.

“The discussions included Covid-19 and the vaccine trials at Oxford University,” a source said.

“My visit comes at a difficult time for everyone. It is also a time when the excellent collaboration between the UK and Karnataka across technology and healthcare could not be more important,” Sir Barton said.

The High Commission described the meeting as being focused on bringing “new momentum to the already strong UK-Karnataka relationship,” and said both sides had restated their commitment to working together on the immediate challenge of Covid and beyond.

Following this, Barton “travelled” to Electronics City, where he met with a range of key business leaders. He also met with a group of entrepreneurs, business founders and innovators, who were part of the first GoGlobal UK cohort to explore the dynamic UK market.

His visit concluded with the delivery of a special Mysuru Masala Dosa to his residence in Delhi along with south Indian filter coffee. The High Commission said these were relished over a chat with historian Ramachandra Guha.

Both men discussed the unique UK-India “living bridge” across culture and cuisine, history and heritage, and sports and science, the Commission added.