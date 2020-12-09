New institute opens to upskill jobless youth

The St Joseph’s Institutions has set up the St Joseph’s Institute of Skills to train jobless youths from urban and rural areas of Bengaluru.

Founded by Fr Deepak Joseph, the institute aims to train people who lost employment because of the pandemic by offering them short-term job-oriented courses.

Those who have not finished SSLC, PUC or degree can join courses in food and beverage services, food production, bakery technology, beauty and hairdressing, make-up artist, home health assistant, basics in electrical and electronics, mobile phone hardware repair, home appliances, CCTV camera, TV repair and solar technology sectors.

Call/WhatsApp 9741021290, 9620631900 or write to dpjk38@gmail.com for more details.