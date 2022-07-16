New park timings: Visitors raise concerns about safety, facilities

People frequenting parks across the city on Friday were happy to learn that they will remain open from 5 am to 8 pm, barring a break between 10 am and 1.30 pm for maintenance works. The change in the open hours for parks, which could earlier be accessed by citizens only during mornings and evenings, came about in the wake of a circular issued by BBMP on Thursday that they should remain open for longer hours.

DH visited a few parks across the city to understand what the longer open hours of parks meant for those frequenting them.

While most people are happy with the decision, others raised concerns about safety and upgrading of facilities such as toilets and drinking water. There was a lot of resentment against the parks being closed in the afternoon. People also rued that there were no boards erected in parks, announcing the new timings.

Naveena Shridhar, president of Malleswaram Swabhimana Association, said that the security in Sankey Tank park was almost nil. She wants display boards near the gates, stating change in timings and toilet facilities in parks.

“Housewives and senior citizens generally prefer to use parks during 10 am to 1.30 pm. Even if it is for maintenance, can’t they maintain the park from 2 pm to 4 pm?” she asked.

Many like Ramprasad V, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, who walks in a park in the vicinity, wonder how the BBMP will keep unwanted elements, taking advantage of the relaxation in timings, at bay. He suggests that the BBMP take locals into confidence.

“Local citizens should also be taken into confidence. The involvement and support of ward committees should be strengthened. There are park areas which are really dangerous and cannot keep open. It may not be safe for everybody,” he said.

Manjula B N, a resident from Vyalikaval, who also walks in a park nearby, seconded Ramprasad’s view. He said, “No one can take responsibility as the timings have been extended. Also, the facilities aren’t in a good condition. There is neither CCTV, nor are the toilets clean. There are no drinking water facilities.”

There are 1,118 parks that come under the BBMP, said Chandrashekhar M R, deputy director in the BBMP’s horticulture department. About the maintenance cost of the parks, Chandrashekhar said: “The estimated cost a year to maintain these parks is six to seven crore. We will call a ward-wise tender, in keeping in mind the parks in that particular ward, and the amount will go towards its upkeep.”

He said CCTVs will be installed in parks that are located in far-flung areas, but those that are located in residential areas don’t require CCTVs. “We also have adequate staff to maintain these parks because each park is handed over to a family who stays inside the park. They are there round the clock,” he added.