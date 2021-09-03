‘Newspaper Distributor Festival’ in Bengaluru tomorrow

‘Newspaper Distributor Festival’ in Bengaluru on September 4

The event, which will be held at Parvathi Convention Hall (behind the fire station) in Rajajinagar, will be inaugurated by Housing Minister V Somanna

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 03:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Rajya Pathrika Vitharakara Okkuta — an umbrella organisation of all newspaper distributors in Karnataka — has organised ‘Newspaper Distributor Festival’ on account of World Newspaper Distributor Day on September 4 in Bengaluru. 

The event, which will be held at Parvathi Convention Hall (behind the fire station) in Rajajinagar, will be inaugurated by Housing Minister V Somanna at 10 am. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana will felicitate senior newspaper distributors. Excise Minister K Gopalaih will honour newspaper delivery boys from various parts of the city. Association members have appealed to all paper vendors to take part in the event.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
Newspaper

What's Brewing

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 