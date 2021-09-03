‘Newspaper Distributor Festival’ in Bengaluru on September 4

The Karnataka Rajya Pathrika Vitharakara Okkuta — an umbrella organisation of all newspaper distributors in Karnataka — has organised ‘Newspaper Distributor Festival’ on account of World Newspaper Distributor Day on September 4 in Bengaluru.

The event, which will be held at Parvathi Convention Hall (behind the fire station) in Rajajinagar, will be inaugurated by Housing Minister V Somanna at 10 am. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana will felicitate senior newspaper distributors. Excise Minister K Gopalaih will honour newspaper delivery boys from various parts of the city. Association members have appealed to all paper vendors to take part in the event.