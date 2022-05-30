NGO distributes nest boxes, aims to lure back birds 

NGO Sahaya Hastha Trust partnered with Green Army Force to distribute over 150 nest boxes to residents of NGEF Layout in Nagarabhavi on Sunday morning.

The event, meant to lure back birds into the city that is rapidly losing its green cover, was attended by Bengaluru’s sparrow man Edwin Joseph, whose balcony is home to over 200 sparrows.

Sandalwood actor Samyukta Hornad called on people to create an environment that brings birds back to the city.

“Birds never received the attention they deserve. Their population is falling but there is no awareness on creating a healthy ecosystem for birds,” she said. “If the trend continues, the next generation may end up seeing most species of birds only on social media and in books,” she added.

Actor Shine Shetty and Roopa Mouli, founder of Sahaya Hastha Trust, were also present.